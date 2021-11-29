Monday Open Thread: November 29, 2021

Happy Monday, everyone!

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I know I did, I made a turkey on the smoker on Thursday, and it turned out absolutely perfect. I finished putting up my Christmas lights, I’m approaching Griswold status.

Sigh, the game. I’m disappointed, because the Minnesota Vikings lost a road game they could have won. In the end, mistakes were the main thing that cost them the game. Other things that hurt them was the inability to make stops when they needed to, and their inability to make plays on offense when they needed to. Cousins was off most of the game, missing passes that he should have hit. Cook was injured, and we can only hope that it isnt’ as serious as it appeared to be. At first, I was worried that it was an achilles or hamstring tear, but word is that it is a shoulder (?) injury. Time will tell. There was also a missed extra point, which seemed to have a domino effect that caused them to go for 2 later, which then caused them to go for a touchdown with 3 minutes left instead of taking the 3 points. Whatever, it was just another mistake to add to the pile of mistakes made during the game.

In the end, the team is 5-6, but they have three very winnable games coming up, if they show up to play. The playoffs are still within their grasp, and if they can get hot, who knows what will happen. SKOL!!

With that, the bar light is on and the thread is open. Don’t forget to tip the cows, and try the tiger meat.