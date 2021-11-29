Dalvin Cook suffers torn labrum

Yesterday, we saw Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook get carted off the field during the team’s 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, the severity of the injury was revealed, and it sounds. . .at least for now. . .like the worst-case scenario has been avoided.

Numerous sources are reporting that Cook suffered a torn labrum, which is an injury that will cause him to miss some games but is likely not season-ending. We’ll know more based on whether or not the team places him on injured reserve.

If the team does place him on IR, he would have to miss at least the next three games, which would put him in line to return when the Vikings take on the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium the day after Christmas. As it stands right now, he’s almost certain to miss the next two games, as the Vikings travel to Detroit on Sunday followed by a quick turn-around to host Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football. After that, they get a bit of a mini-bye before heading to Soldier Field for a Monday Night Football matchup on 20 December.

Cook’s injury means that Alexander Mattison is going to be your starter for the next game or two, at least, and likely means that the Vikings are going to have to integrate rookie Kene Nwangwu into the offense more than they have so far this season.

Once we have more of an idea of just how long Dalvin Cook’s injury is going to keep him out for, we will pass it along.