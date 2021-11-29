Vikings place Patrick Peterson on COVID-19 list

It’s a new week for the Minnesota Vikings and, unfortunately, it comes with the addition of another name to their reserve/COVID-19 list. . .and this one could sting a bit.

The Vikings have announced that cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Peterson has said that he is fully vaccinated, so he could still potentially be on the field for the Vikings’ NFC North tussle with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. If he is asymptomatic and presents two consecutive negative tests, he will be able to come back and be with the team.

Peterson missed the Vikings’ first three games after the bye week before coming back for the Week 11 victory over the Green Bay Packers. If he is unable to go on Sunday, it’s going to leave a pretty significant opening in the secondary. . .not that we’re not totally used to seeing large openings in the Minnesota secondary at this point or anything.

Hopefully, Peterson will be able to shake this and get back to the team as soon as possible, but for now there’s at least a chance that we won’t be seeing Patrick Peterson this Sunday. Given that there’s a quick turnaround between the Lions’ game and the Thursday night matchup with the Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium, he could potentially be out for two games if he has persistent symptoms.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Patrick Peterson.