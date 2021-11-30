Tuesday Open Thread: November 30, 2021

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Wow, we’re closing out the books of November already, it sure seems like this year is flying by. The Minnesota Vikings defense lost another player to the plague list yesterday, as Patrick Peterson was placed on the Covid-19 list. Thankfully, they SHOULD be getting at least one defensive lineman back this week, and it’s possible that we’ll one day see Michael Pierce play in a game, although I won’t bet money on it. That investment is looking worse by the day. Anyway, the Lions are next up, so let’s get ready. SKOL!

Around the DN since our last open thread:

As I mentioned, Patrick Peterson was placed on the Covid-19 list, Chris has the details.

Dalvin cook suffered a torn labrum on Sunday, per Chris.

GASkol brings us the Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap for week 12.

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

As of this writing, Taylor Heinecke and the Team With No Name are leading the Seahawks. Let’s hope they can hold on. Here’s the box score, courtesy of ESPN.

With that, the bar light is on and the bar is open.