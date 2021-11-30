CTP Mondays - Hard Losses

It’s Monday and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are getting so tired of the hard losses. The Vikings went to the left coast to play the San Francisco 49ers. At the end of the day, one marked by bipolar play calls, injuries to Anthony Barr, Christian Darrisaw, and Dalvin Cook, the already depleted defensive line couldn’t stop the run, their quarterback, Kirk Cousins had a temper tantrum throwing, bad throwing, neglecting his weapons in the second half-day. He wasn’t the only one with bad decisions either. Mike Zimmer hoarded timeouts in the first half instead of using them to help the offense score. Even with all of that, the Vikings went out to their 11th 7 point lead or better in this season. Of course, the defense gave up a score within the final 2 minutes of the first half too. All of these wrongdoings and conflicting play calls, and the Vikings were still in the game. That was until Kirk, with the game on the line, tries moving Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn for lining up wrong, and then lines up behind his right guard, Old Udoh. What could possibly be next?

Deshawn and Dave will be here with you to talk about just that, and to turn your Monday Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

Offensive adjustments without Dalvin?

Does Udoh need to be benched?

Inability to win with Cousins having bad performances.

Are the injuries too much to overcome?

Inconstancies prove the need for reset regardless of the season's results.

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.