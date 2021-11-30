 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Norse Code Podcast Episode 403: The Vikings Are Not To Be Trusted

Arif and James are back to discuss the loss of the Norse Code linear Super Bowl trophy to the 49ers. We go over Kirk short-circuiting, the MASH ward on defense, the Dalvin Cook injury and much more. We also go over that this is still technically a playoff team, if Kene Nwangwu start writing his Hall of Fame speech now, and how this is all a passive-aggressive DJ’s fault.   

By Arif Hasan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Norse Code Logo
Norse Code Logo

*****Download Link Here*****

Episode Notes:

Follow us on Twitter

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

James - @bigmono

To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.

You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?

But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.

Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me at @ArifHasanNFL. You can follow producer and host James Pogatshnik at @bigmono.

In This Stream

Norse Code: The Daily Norseman Podcast

View all 413 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...