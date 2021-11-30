Vikings work out former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

With Dalvin Cook apparently set to miss at least a couple of games with the shoulder injury he suffered on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings are looking for some help in the backfield, and they brought in an interesting name for a workout on Tuesday.

The Vikings brought in former Detroit Lions’ running back Kerryon Johnson for a workout on Tuesday, per numerous reports.

Johnson was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Auburn. He’s battled injuries over the course of his career, as he was limited to 10 games in his rookie season of 2018 because of a knee injury and seven games in 2019 because of a different knee injury.

Johnson played in all 16 games for the Lions in 2020, but fell out of favor in the Lions’ backfield, rushing for just 181 yards on 52 carries over the course of the season. He was waived by the Lions in May, and spend training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles placed him on IR and later waived him, and he then spent a few weeks with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad before being waived.

In his career, Johnson has gained 1,225 yards on 283 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He’s also caught 61 passes for 527 yards and three additional scores.

In Cook’s absence, the Vikings have just three tailbacks on the roster: Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, and A.J. Rose Jr. Rose is on the practice squad but has not been elevated to the main roster at all this season, so he could potentially serve as a backup option as well.

What do you think about the Minnesota Vikings taking a look at Kerryon Johnson in their efforts to replace Dalvin Cook for the next couple of weeks?