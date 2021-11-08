Monday Open Thread: November 8, 2021

Happy Monday, everyone

Well, I predicted this. I sent a group text out at about 11 am that said “The Vikes will blow them out.......for about 3.5 quarters. Then they’ll give up the lead and it will come down to overtime.” Not sure why I watched, but I did. This will be brief. I’m tired. I hate the time change, it should be abolished.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

The post-game wrap-up, from Chris.

Chris also brings you Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Vikings at Ravens.

Other Minnesota Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

All of your week 9 NFL scores and highlights, courtesy of NFL.com.

From Vikings.com, full highlights from yesterday’s game, and lots more to sift through in the media vault.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

With that, the bar light is on and the thread is open. Don’t forget to tip the cows, and try the tiger meat.