Vikings place two more players on COVID-19 list

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings added two more players to their (far too rapidly) growing COVID-19 list.

Reserve linebacker Ryan Connelly was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list, while offensive tackle Timon Parris was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list, which is apparently a thing that exists and I was not aware of until now.

Connelly has not seen the field on defense yet this season, but has played over 60% of the team’s special teams snaps so far. Parris was signed to the practice squad in late October.

Connelly and Parris join Garrett Bradbury, Dakota Dozier, and Harrison Smith on the COVID-19 list for the Vikings. Of those five players, the only ones that we have a confirmed vaccination status for are Bradbury, who is fully vaccinated, and Smith, who is not. Because of that status, Smith has already been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because he needs to isolate for ten days.

Hopefully this will be the end of the Vikings having to place players on the COVID-19 list for a while. If and when we get an update on any of the players that have been placed on the list, we will pass them along.