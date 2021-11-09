Tuesday Open Thread: November 9, 2021

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Okay, another day is between us and the latest mind-boggling loss by the Minnesota Vikings. At this point, it almost seems as if they’re inventing ways to torture us; it seems like the games are scripted, and the person writing the scripts hates us and wants us all to die of heart attacks.

My two-cents worth, which due to inflation, will actually have negative value by the time you read this:

The offense wasn’t great. We were going up against one of the worst passing defenses in the league, and we couldn’t pass much. Yes, the offense scored 24 points, but they couldn’t do anything with the ball when they most needed to, and the percentage of their drives that result in a 3-and-out is alarming. When the defense generates a turnover, please do something positive. The play calling has been suspect at best, and is more accurately described as poor.

The defense wasn’t great, either. Make a stop, please. Turnovers are great, but getting off the field on 3rd down (or 4th down, because teams are going for it against the Vikes far more often now, most likely due to their inability to make a stop). Also, what in the blue hades is the team doing in the final 2 minutes of the half? Whatever it is, stop doing it and do something else. Anything will work better than the current strategy. You can’t give up 34 points.

Special teams: Yay! A bright spot! A kick return TD for the first time in what seems like forever, a converted fake punt (another first in what seems like forever), and an entire game without a missed extra point and/or a missed field goal. Which alternate universe have I stepped into?

Around the DN since our last open thread:

From Chris, the Vikings open yet another week as underdogs.

The Vikings placed two more players on the Covid list, Chris has the details.

GASkol brings you his Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 9, 2021.

Arif stopped by and dropped off his latest: Norse Code Podcast Episode 398: Fridge Logic.

Other Vikings/NFL news, and random oddities and annoyances:

The final NFL week 9 scoreboard, courtesy of ESPN.

Horrible officiating ruled Monday Night Football, per CBS Sports. The head official was none other than Tony Corrente. @Gee, I’m shocked.@ That guy and Gregggggggggggggggg Williams are probably roommates.

The Steelers (with lots of help from the officiating crew), held on to “beat” the Bears 29-27, courtesy of CBS Sports.

