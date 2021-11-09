CTP Mondays - What’s Next?

“It’s Monday, and your Minnesota Vikings are coming off yet another mind-numbing and insane loss.” ~ A repeat line from last week. Why is this a thing this season? Your Minnesota Vikings jumped out to a 14 point lead twice against the very good Baltimore Ravens. Then, even after that, they shut down the offensive game calling for the rest of the game until the final drive, where they threw a ball to Adam Thielen to tie the game. Then after getting turnovers and going nowhere, we knew that Justin Tucker would stake the hearts of Vikings fans with only seconds left in overtime. What’s next?

Some good things that came out of yesterday. When the team learned that safety Harrison Smith tested positive and couldn’t play, Camryn Bynum stepped up above and beyond expectations. Not only did he have an elite PFF grade to lead the team, but he also played 98 snaps and 12 tackles to go along with an interception. His performance was impressive. Then we all were waiting to see Kene Nwangwu return a kick. On his first return, he got to the 23, but to open the second half, he took the kickoff 98 yards to the house, getting the lead back up to 14 points. It was outstanding! There is plenty of good and too much bad, but not to worry, Tyler and Deshawn will be here to turn your Mondays Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

Which is the problem, Kirk Cousins or the play calling?

Did the recent draft class have a big day?

How do the Vikings fix the offense?

Did Rick Spielman save his job yesterday?

What’s next?

