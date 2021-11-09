Report: Dalvin Cook victim of domestic abuse and extortion

Adam Schefter of ESPN has just put out a tweet about a pretty scary situation involving Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. Here’s the message that Schefter put out about half an hour ago.

Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk spoke to Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, for further clarification as to what happened. Here’s what he told Florio:

Roughly a year ago, someone unlawfully entered Cook’s house. The female who did it, is a sergeant in the U.S. military, attacked Cook in his home while he had a guest present. The invader then allegedly tried to extort Cook for millions of dollars, claiming that she suffered injuries during the course of the attack that she allegedly initiated. Because she allegedly broke into Cook’s house, however, he had the right to defend himself. Litigation, per Hiller, has not yet been commenced, but it’s in the process of being initiated. No criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident.

Obviously, all of the details of this situation are very fuzzy at this point, but Cook is reportedly out of harm’s way as things stand right now.

We’re obviously going to be tracking this story as more developments come out about it, so when we know more about what’s happening, so will you.