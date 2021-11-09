Dalvin Cook’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit alleging physical, emotional abuse

A short time ago, we brought you the story of Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook and his agent declaring that Cook had been the victim of domestic abuse and an extortion attempt. Now, the other side of the story appears to be emerging.

Rochelle Olson and Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune are reporting that Gracelyn Trimble, the ex-girlfriend of Dalvin Cook mentioned in the earlier story, has filed a lawsuit against Cook, accusing him of assault, battery, and false imprisonment.

I won’t go into all of the details of the story here, but Trimble flew to the Twin Cities to break up with Cook in November of 2020 (I believe it’s 2020) and at that time Cook got angry with her and a fight ensued, wherein Cook “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.”

The lawsuit also states that there are text messages to Trimble from Cook saying “I know what I did can be rewind...If you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!”

Once again, the facts are still coming out about this case, and it certainly doesn’t sound as though we have the whole story yet. As more developments emerge, we will do our best to keep up with them and bring them to you here.

UPDATE: Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, has released a statement about the lawsuit that has been filed, brought to you by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. You can get the full statement by clicking on the tweet below.