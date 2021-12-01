Wednesday Open Thread: December 1, 2021

Happy Wednesday, everyone!

We’re at the peak of this lovely work week, rolling towards the weekend and the Minnesota Vikings’ next game in Detroit. Kickoff is at noon (thank God!), and let’s hope that the Vikings can show up and give us something to get excited about. Honestly, I’ve had quite enough of these one-score games, I’m hoping for a good ol’ fashioned blowout on Sunday. The Lions are tougher than their record would suggest, so the Vikes better be prepared. SKOL!

Around the DN since our last open thread:

GASkol brings you his Nincompoop of the Week: Week 12 (49ers).

Podcasts: Arif posted Norse Code Podcast Episode 403: The Vikings Are Not To Be Trusted, Luft Krigare posted CTP Mondays - Hard Losses, and reidellr4 posted Unbelievable! - Ground & Pounded.

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

The injury problems continue to pile up for the Panthers, from the Charlotte Observer.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

With that, the bar light is on and the bar is open. Settle in and tie one on, don’t forget to tip the cows, and try the head cheese.