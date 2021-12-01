Michael Pierce returns to practice for Vikings

After getting crushed in the run game by the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Minnesota Vikings could see the return of a player that they brought in specifically to prevent that sort of thing from happening.

On Wednesday, the Vikings designated defensive tackle Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve and begin practicing with the team.

Pierce has missed the last seven games for the Vikings with an elbow injury. The team placed him on injured reserve a few weeks ago, but the big man hasn’t suited up since the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns back in Week 4.

Pierce had a very good opening week for the Vikings, sacking Joe Burrow twice in the team’s overtime loss to Cincinnati. However, he suffered his injury in the victory over Seattle in Week 3 and aggravated the injury in Week 4, causing him to be sidelined.

While Pierce coming back would be good enough news, the Vikings might be able to pair him with their other big free agent defensive tackle signing, as the team is hopeful that Dalvin Tomlinson will be able to come off of the COVID-19 list this week and join Pierce in the middle of the Vikings’ defensive line.