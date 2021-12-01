Vikings at Lions: Initial injury reports

It’s time to begin the preparations for another week of Minnesota Vikings’ football, as they’ve started practices this week for their NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Vikings conducted a walk-through on Wednesday rather than an actual practice, so we’re told that their designations are estimations rather than an actual reflection of who was available.

Let’s take a look at the reports for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)

LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

Limited Participation

CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

S Camryn Bynum (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (biceps)

DT Sheldon Richardson (knee)

LB Nick Vigil (ribs)

DT Armon Watts (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

We know about Cook’s situation and I’m pretty sure that we can safely rule him out for this one. Barr is doing what, again, seems to be the usual Barr thing in preparation for the rest of the week, while Darrisaw left the Niners’ game late with an ankle issue. The list for the Vikings so far this week is a pretty long one, but we’ll have to see how things change when the team has an actual practice tomorrow.

Detroit Lions

Full Participation

LB Trey Flowers (knee)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)

CB Bobby Price (shoulder)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

OT Penei Sewell (illness)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

Limited Participation

WR Trinity Benson (knee)

DE Michael Brockers (knee)

OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion)

Full Participation

No players listed

Swift, much like Cook, appears to have already been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue. Flowers and Sewell could both be significant losses for the Lions in this one as well if their conditions don’t improve throughout the week. Like the Vikings, the Lions report is pretty lengthy and has several situations that are definitely worth following.

We’ll follow up with tomorrow’s injury report to see how some of these situations have progressed.