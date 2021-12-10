Vikings vs Steelers - CTP’s: The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings are now in survival mode. The problem is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are too, and they meet tonight in US Bank Stadium. The Steelers came off a big emotional win versus the Ravens. The Vikings are coming off a situation clarifying loss against the Lions. Which team will take the most advantage of that? Our Vikings, but again it was too close. The Vikes will be wearing their Primetime Purple as we all watch in anticipation. One of the anticipations will be to see how Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks get to play with the Meaty Boys, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Michael Pierce in front of them for the first time since training camp. Can they, with the rest of the defense shut down and take advantage of the aging Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense? They did in the first half. Can the Vikings O-line keep Kirk Cousins from being sacked from the defense that leads the league in sacks led by TJ Watt and Cameron Hayward? They did! Can Justin Jefferson still be as effective with Adam Thielen out? He was for the most part. Cook had a heck of a game. We will all find out with you and will be going live in the final two minutes of the game with The Final Score.

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip, Matt Fries from Kindred SKOLS, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

