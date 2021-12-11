Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 14

Well, the game that matters the most to us for this week is in the books, but the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are back with their picks for the rest of the NFL for Week 14.

Let’s get caught up on how everyone did last week.

Eric Thompson: 10-4 straight-up, 10-4 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Warren Ludford: 10-4 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 9-5 straight-up, 9-5 against the spread, 5-9 over/under

Christopher Gates: 9-5 straight-up, 5-9 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

GA Skol: 6-8 straight-up, 3-11 against the spread, 3-11 over/under

Not the greatest of weeks for GA Skol, unfortunately, but the rest of our selectors were above average in at least a couple of categories for Week 13. And, yeah. . .we all missed our game. Because why wouldn’t we?

Here’s the full standings for everyone through 13 weeks:

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 125-69 Warren Ludford: 116-76 Christopher Gates: 114-80 Ed Brodmarkle: 104-74 GA Skol: 112-82

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 106-88 Warren Ludford: 94-97 GA Skol: 92-101 Ed Brodmarkle: 83-95 Christopher Gates: 87-107

Over/Under

Warren Ludford: 102-91 Christopher Gates: 103-92 Eric Thompson: 102-93 GA Skol: 99-95 Ed Brodmarkle: 88-92

Again, Eric is going to run away and hide with the straight-up selections again this year, from the looks of it. Our other categories actually have at least a little bit of competition happening.

We’re still waiting for a couple of folks to get their selections in for this week, but here’s what we’ve got so far. Keep in mind that the lines for some of these games are likely different from when all of us made our selections. For the latest lines, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

(Yeah, I picked us to lose on Thursday. I denounce myself.)

We’ll get more into which games we have differences on after Warren and/or Ed get their selections for this week punched into the Tallysight system.

Those are our selections for the remainder of Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season, folks. I hope that your selections, for the most part, are going better than mine are.