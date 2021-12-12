Week 14 NFL Discussion

As we know, the Minnesota Vikings have already seen all of the action that they’re going to see in Week 14 of this NFL season, but there’s still an entire Sunday of action for us to take in. Around here, that can only mean one thing. . .
Yes, it’s another RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman, where we can just hang back and take in all the NFL action we can stand. Or, we can do something really crazy like. . .I don’t know. . .not watch football at all.
But we know that’s not happening.
Here’s a look at the maps from the good folks at 506 Sports, along with the announce teams and any other information that you might need. CBS has the doubleheader this week.
Early Games on CBS
- Green: New Orleans Saints at New York Jets - Andrew Catalon, James Lofton - DirecTV Ch 705
- Blue: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green - DirecTV Ch 706
- Red: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Ian Eagle, Charles Davis - DirecTV Ch 707
- Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans - Spero Dedes, Jay Feely - DirecTV Ch 708
Late Games on CBS
- Blue: San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals - Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta - DirecTV Ch 714
- Red: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo - DirecTV Ch 715
Games on FOX
- Green: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma - DirecTV Ch 709
- Orange: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans - Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston - DirecTV Ch 710
- Red: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team - Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen - DirecTV Ch 711
- Yellow: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (LATE) - Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez - DirecTV Ch 712
- Blue: New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (LATE) - Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth - DirecTV Ch 713
Nobody cares about the Sunday night game, while the Monday Night Football matchup should be a good one, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.
That’s your Week 14 NFL schedule, folks. If you’re going to be watching the games, come on in and hang out with your fellow Vikings fans and watch them here!
