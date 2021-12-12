Vikings open as early favorites for Monday Night Football in Chicago

It’s time for the start of a new week in the National Football League and, for the third week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings are opening as the betting favorite.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings start Week 15 as a four-point favorite over the Chicago Bears for their annual trip to their personal house of horrors, Soldier Field. The over/under for this one currently sits at just 43 points, so the experts don’t appear to be expecting a lot of offensive fireworks despite the fact that the Vikings and Bears combined for 66 points in their matchups in Week 14.

Wins for the Vikings at Soldier Field are rare, sure, but they’re not quite as rare as they used to be. The Vikings actually have a .500 mark over their last six matchups in Chicago, having won games there in 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Last year’s win was an ugly one that threatened to set offensive football back a couple of decades. The Bears’ lone touchdown against the Vikings at Soldier Field last year came on a 104-yard kickoff return from Cordarrelle Patterson (who, thankfully, is in Atlanta now), and the Vikings bookended the scoring with touchdown passes from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen to pull off a 19-13 win on Monday Night Football. The game was close despite the Bears managing just 149 yards of offense on the night.

Of course, the Bears corrected things when they came to U.S. Bank Stadium a couple of weeks later, as they beat the Vikings 33-27 and, effectively, ended the competitive portion of the Vikings’ 2020 season.

We’ve got to wait an extra day for this one to kick off from Chicago, but to get things started the Vikings are the betting favorites to win at a place where weird things always seem to happen.