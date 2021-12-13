Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday December 13, 2021

Good Morning!

It’s a victory Monday!

Around the DN since our last open thread:

See how bad the staff is at picking games with Week 14’s DN Staff Picks

Vikings news from other sources:

K Joudry has his Vikings Christmas Wish List on PurplePTSD.

Adam Carlson on the Viking Age has 4 Players Who Should Immediately be Promoted

League News:

Urban Meyer is on the hot seat. PFT asks if he will be One and Done?

NFL.com writes about Russell Wilson’s Likelihood of Being Traded this offseason

NFL.com also asks What is Gardner Minshew’s Trade Value?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

A friend ordered me a record for Christmas. It will be my first record I have ever owned. It’s a Korn Album “Take a Look in the Mirror” from 2003. “Right Now” is the first track on the album.