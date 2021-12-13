Dalvin Cook nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Another member of the Minnesota Vikings has been nominated for a weekly award. . .and, unlike some of the times they’ve been nominated this season, the player in question should roll to a relatively easy victory.

Running back Dalvin Cook has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award for his performance in the team’s 36-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this past week.

Cook came back after missing just one game. . .a move that I will wholeheartedly admit being wrong about. . .for Thursday Night’s game, and put together one of the best performances of his career, rushing for 205 yards on 27 carries and finding the end zone twice. Those 205 yards were just one short of his career-high for a single game, as he rushed for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a victory over Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium last season.

Cook’s competition this week comes in the form of Seattle Seahawks’ running back Rashaad Penny (137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries) and Denver Broncos’ running back Melvin Gordon (11 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries).

But, come on. . .this one should be an easy one for #33, right?

If you want to cast your vote for Dalvin Cook to win the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award for Week 14, you can do so through Twitter at the embedded tweet below, or you can go to the proper page at NFL dot com and cast your vote there.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021

Best of luck to Dalvin Cook as he attempts to win the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season!