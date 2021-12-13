Vikings place Alexander Mattison, Dan Chisena on COVID-IR, claim RB Wayne Gallman

UPDATE: Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that Mattison is not vaccinated. That means he is definitely out for the Chicago game on Monday night because he will have to isolate for 10 days. No word on Chisena as things stand right now.

Just when the Minnesota Vikings had cleared everyone off of their COVID-IR list, a few names are going back on it.

The team has placed running back Alexander Mattison and key special teamer Dan Chisena on COVID-IR, and has also placed offensive lineman Kyle Hinton on practice squad COVID-IR.

Mattison has started three games in place of Dalvin Cook during his various injury issues this year, and has averaged about 24 carries a game in each of those games, going over the 100-yard mark twice. He’s proven himself to be one of the best backup running backs in the league, and with Cook’s status uncertain it would be a significant blow to lose him for any length of time.

Chisena, who had his issues as a rookie in 2020, has really made an impact as a punt gunner this season due to his great speed. He would likely prove quite difficult to replace as well.

At the present time, I don’t know the vaccination status of either Chisena or Mattison, so I don’t know the conditions under which they would be able to return for Monday night’s game in Chicago. Once I have that information I’ll do an update to the post here.

As a bit of insurance, the Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off of waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. Gallman, who was a part of Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Gallman stayed with the Giants for four years, starting 10 games for them in 2020, and was briefly with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year before finding his way to Atlanta.

Over the course of his career, Gallman has 366 carries for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught 81 passes for 519 yards and two more touchdowns.

Again, once we have more clarification on things I’ll do an update, but what we know for now is that Alexander Mattison and Dan Chisena have been placed on COVID-IR and, at the present time, their status for Monday night’s game in Chicago is uncertain.