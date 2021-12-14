It’s Monday and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are wondering why the quest for consistency is taking so freaking long with this team? Will they ever find it? Almost every game comes down to playing well one half, then like garbage for the other. If there could be a group-level bipolar disorder, this team has it. [Not to minimize what Everson Griffen is going through. Get well Sack Daddy.] In the first of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the team was absolutely dominant, even despite Kirk Cousins being a little off. Then in the second half, communication errors and more mistakes, penalties, etc., let the Steelers make it close and almost pull off the upset if it wasn’t for good safety play. The team cannot string wins together because of the lack of consistency, and this could be disastrous as the Vikings travel to Soldier Field to meet the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Have your antacid ready because this team will give you heartburn.

Tyler, Deshawn, and Dave will be here with you to talk about just that, and to turn your Monday Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- A tale of two halves

- Kirk’s struggles

- Looking ahead to Chicago

- Overarching thoughts on this team

- Questions from you, the fans

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.