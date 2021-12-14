Vikings place three more players on COVID-19 list

We probably should have known better than to get so excited about the Minnesota Vikings clearing everyone off of their COVID-19 list when Patrick Peterson came back before the Steelers’ game last week.

The Vikings added three players to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday three more players joined them, including wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westrbook. The Vikings also put two members of their practice squad on the COVID-19 list, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and running back A.J. Rose Jr.

Even defensive end Danielle Hunter, who is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, was placed on the COVID-19 list by the team on Tuesday. He’ll revert back to injured reserve when his fight with COVID is over.

Westbrook signed a one-year deal with the Vikings just before the start of Training Camp, and stepped into the #3 wide receiver role over the past couple of games following the injury to Adam Thielen. He hasn’t caught very many passes this season, but his loss will leave a noticeable hole in the offense that will have to be filled by players like rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette if he has an extended absence.

At this point, much like yesterday, I do not immediately have the vaccination status of either Westbrook or the two practice squad players available, so it’s too early to declare how this could potentially affect Westbrook’s availability for the Monday night game in Chicago that’s rapidly approaching.

With that, the Vikings’ COVID-19 list is back up to six players;

WR/ST Dan Chisena

RB Alexander Mattison (already declared out for Chicago game)

WR Dede Westbrook

OL Kyle Hinton (practice squad)

WR Trishton Jackson (practice squad)

RB A.J. Rose Jr. (practice squad)

Here’s hoping that all of the Vikings’ players that are currently dealing with the virus have a speedy recovery.