Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday December 15, 2021

Good Morning!

I am a slacker.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

The Vikings placed Three More Players on the COVID List Tuesday

The Norse Code and CTP podcasts are up.

Vikings News from Other Sources:

StarTribune has an article looking at Justin Fields vs the Vikings Pass Rush

ESPN’s Power Rankings are up

Mike Zimmer talks Dealing with COVID Issues on vikings.com

News from Around the League:

Former Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski has Tested Positive for COVID

75 Players have Tested Positive for COVID in Two Days according to PFF

NFL.com announces the Players of the Week for Week 14

