Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday December 16, 2021

Good Morning!

Don’t forget to vote on Twitter.

#ProBowlVote @Bree2Land6 Bashaud Breeland

Around the DN since our last Open Thread:

Vikings News from Other Sources:

Craig Williams asks What Kind of Challenge Will Justin Fields Bring on Monday Night?

News from Around the League:

Deandre Hopkins is likely to miss the remainder of the Regular Season and Return for the post season on PFT.

PFF has their Week 15 Offensive Line Rankings free for non-subscribers.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.