Previewing Monday Night Football with Bears Talk Underground

It’s time for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears to get together on Monday Night Football, and that means it’s time to sit down with our friend Larry Dyer from Bears Talk Underground to discuss it.

We’ve been going on Larry’s show for a number of years now, and it’s always fun to sit and chat with him about how both of our teams are going and what we can expect for the upcoming matchup between our squads. On this week’s episode, we got into a number of topics and even spent some time going down Memory Lane about some of the past battles between these two NFC North rivals.

You can listen to the show in the embedded player below, or you can go to the Bears Talk Underground page and check it out there.

If you don’t have time to listen to this week’s show, don’t sweat it. We’ll be getting together with Larry again in a couple of weeks to talk about what’s becoming an annual tradition. . .the Vikings playing the Bears in their final home game of the season.

Enjoy the show, everyone!