NFL reschedules multiple games; Vikings/Bears still on for Monday

With the latest round of COVID playing havoc with rosters around the National Football League, multiple games have been rescheduled by the league.

At the present time, the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings is still scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM Central time on Monday night. However, it’s now going to be part of a Monday doubleheader, as the league has moved the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns that was scheduled for tomorrow to Monday at 4:00 PM Central time. The Browns have been one of the harder-hit teams by the recent round of COVID and will be given a bit of a reprieve as a result of this rescheduling.

There are now two games that are now set to be played on Tuesday, and they’ll both kick off at 6:00 PM Central. One of those two games will feature the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the other will be between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. From a competitive standpoint, this looks to be a potential advantage for the Vikings, as they’ll host the Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 16 and they’ll be coming off of a shorter than normal week that they had not been anticipating.

The Raiders/Browns game will be aired on the NFL Network, with the local markets getting the game on local channels, while both of the Tuesday games will be aired on FOX. Presumably half of the country will get WFT/Eagles and the other half will get Seahawks/Rams. The two FOX games will also be available on DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket package, so if you have it and don’t like the game that your FOX affiliate is showing you can switch over to the other one.

From everything I’m seeing across social media right now, those are the only three games that the NFL has moved to different dates on the Week 15 schedule. If they have any others, particularly if they do anything with the Monday night game, we will do an update to this post to bring you that information.