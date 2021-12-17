Vikings at Bears: Interim injury reports

As we mentioned earlier today, the game between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field is still on for Monday night. Both teams are still making their preparations for the contest, as they released their second injury reports of the week this afternoon. Let’s check them both out.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Limited Participation

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (low back, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

Full Participation

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

The Vikings have removed safety Camryn Bynum from the injury report entirely, meaning that he’ll be back for the first time in about a month when the Vikings take the field on Monday.

It’s looking more and more like Thielen is a long shot to play against the Bears, as he still isn’t doing anything after his high ankle sprain. Kendricks getting an opportunity to get back on the practice field is significant. Hopefully he’ll be able to go on Monday night as well.

No new additions to the COVID-19 list for the Vikings on Friday, so their list still looks like this:

WR Dan Chisena

OL Kyle Hinton (practice squad)

WR Trishton Jackson (practice squad)

RB Alexander Mattison (already ruled out for Monday night)

RB A.J. Rose Jr. (practice squad)

WR Dede Westbrook

Now, on to the home team’s report, which looks significantly different than it did yesterday.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

DB Xavier Crawford (concussion)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)

DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm)

OT Jason Peters (ankle)

DT Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness)

Limited Participation

TE Jimmy Graham (knee)

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

Full Participation

OL James Daniels (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) QB Justin Fields (left hand)

WR Jakeem Grant (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) RB Khalil Herbert (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) DT Akien Hicks (ankle)

TE Jesper Horsted (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) OT Teven Jenkins (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) TE Cole Kmet (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

from DNP on Thursday) RB David Montgomery (illness, upgrade from DNP on Thursday)

As you can see above, the big change for the Bears is that pretty much everyone that was listed as having an illness on Thursday seems to have recovered and was back at practice on Friday. That’s good news for Chicago.

With that said, the Bears did add another name to their COVID-19 list in the form of quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton, who had been on the injury report as a DNP yesterday because of an injury to his left hand, is the 13th player to hit the COVID list for the Bears.

OL Larry Borom

DB Artie Burns

WR Isaiah Coulter

QB Andy Dalton

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

DT Eddie Goldman

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

S Eddie Jackson

TE Jesse James

LB Sam Kamara

RB Ryan Nall

WR Allen Robinson

OL Elijah Wilkinson

The final injury reports for both of these teams will come out tomorrow, and we’ll have to see whether or not either of these teams will be taking anyone off of their COVID-19 lists before then. Once the final reports drop, we’ll have the full summary right here for you.