Minnesota Vikings Weekend Open Thread

Good Morning!

Maybe there will be some games this weekend and maybe there won’t be. We’re already down 3 games with one moved to Monday afternoon and the other two Tuesday night.

Around the DN:

Interim Injury Reports for the Vikings at Bears

The NFL Reschedules Multiple Games and Chris has the details.

The DN Staff Picks are out. Eric went perfect last week on straight up picks (14-0).

News from Around the League:

Mark Davis wants the Browns to fly to Vegas for the game since they have to move it because of the Browns’ COVID issues.

CBS Sports has their Top GM Candidates for 2022 for those who are already looking ahead.

Detroit fans are looking ahead and there is already a 7 Round Mock Draft available on Side Lion Report.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.