Two Old Bloggers - Vikings at Bears

And yet again, we have another December game in Chicago, with a stadium that has caused your Minnesota Vikings fits. The purple is trying to get back to 500 again… Like the story of all of the season. This time comes against the Chicago Bears. The weather will be clear, and right around freezing. Will Kirk Cousins do well under the bright lights of Monday Night Football? He has only done it once. Will the team play down to their opponent or will they win or lose soundly? If this season is forever on repeat, it will come down to the last series once again. Will this be the game the Vikes pull it all together?

Dave and Darren who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago will go over a way to possibly see how this game will go and if the Vikings can win, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman pregame show!

We start with the BREAKING NEWS of Bashaud Breeland being cut. That story will be playing out between now and the game.

Here are the themes for the show:

We’ll go over the usual stats to start - the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

Topic #1 Stopping David Montgomery

Vikings need it to make life difficult for this guy.

In his last two games against the Vikings, Montgomery has rushed for well over 100 yards.

He’s a back who is similar to Najee Harris - physical, great balance, breaks a lot of tackles, great at gaining yards after contact.

In last year’s game in Minnesota, Montgomery broke tackle after tackle and rushed for 146 yards and two TDs.

Vikings' defense could not stop him.

If Montgomery is rolling again in this game, he’ll make life easier for Justin Fields and the Bears offense, which has been bad all season.

Topic #2 Mike Zimmer vs. Justin Fields

Last week Zimmer was on a roll against Pittsburgh for three quarters. Lots of pressure and confusion was generated among the Steelers' offensive line.

They couldn’t figure out the pressure and blitz packages.

Fields has struggled as a rookie.

He’s taken a lot of sacks. Holds on to the ball too long.

He’s a QB that Zimmer should be able to attack and confuse with different looks.

The Bears' offensive line is also not good.

Zimmer needs to create a defensive scheme on passing downs that creates pressure but also doesn’t create obvious running lanes for Fields.

He is a great runner and can create big plays with his feet - just like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Topic #3 - Soldier Field Effect

I don’t know why - outdoors, crappy field conditions, loud fans - but the Vikings usually play poorly at Soldier Field.

This is not a good Bears team, but that doesn’t seem to matter when the Vikings play them at Soldier Field.

Vikes often seem to play flat, turn the ball over and struggle on offense and defense.

Wins at this dump are rare.

The Vikes did win last year. They need to win again this year.

Not sure how the Vikes and Zimmer are going to do it, but to keep the playoff hopes alive they need to get rid of the bad juju at Soldier Field.

They need to play a solid, full football game in a tough environment.

It’s not something they have specialized in.

