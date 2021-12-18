Vikings at Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

The final injury reports for Monday Night Football are in for both the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings. One of these two injury reports is significantly longer than the other one, and if you’re a fan of the Vikings, you’ll be quite happy to see which one is which.
Minnesota Vikings Week 15 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Monday Status
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Camryn Bynum
|S
|Ankle
|FP
|---
|---
|---
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Low Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
The Vikings are listing Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday night despite the fact that he did not practice all week. Personally, I’ll be pretty surprised if he’s back out there already. High ankle sprains are notoriously tricky.
Thielen is the only Viking with an injury designation this week. It looks as though Christian Darrisaw is ready to return to the starting lineup after missing the past couple of games. We’ll see what the Vikings do with the offensive line with him returning.
The Vikings still have three active roster players on their COVID-19 list in wide receivers Dan Chisena and Dede Westbrook and running back Alexander Mattison. Mattison is already out for Monday night, but we’ll have to see if either Chisena or Westbrook can produce the necessary negative test results to be back on the field against Chicago.
Chicago Bears Week 15 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Monday Status
|Xavier Crawford
|DB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|DB
|Forearm
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jason Peters
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Khyiris Tonga
|DT
|Shoulder/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Akiem Hicks
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|James Daniels
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
Three players have already been declared out for the Bears, with two more listed as doubtful and two more as questionable. That’s already enough for an entire Monday night inactive list, and that doesn’t scratch the surface as far as the COVID issues the Bears have going on. They were able to bring defensive tackle Eddie Goldman back from their COVID list, but they still have 12 players listed as being on it as of Saturday night.
- OL Larry Borom
- DB Artie Burns
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- QB Andy Dalton
- DL Mario Edwards Jr.
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- S Eddie Jackson
- TE Jesse James
- LB Sam Kamara
- RB Ryan Nall
- WR Allen Robinson
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
The Bears are amazingly short-handed going into Monday night’s game, so it will be interesting to see what, exactly, the Vikings do in order to make this as close as possible as they’ve done all season.
Those are the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears heading into Monday Night Football at Soldier Field, folks. We’ve got plenty more coverage to bring you of this one before things kick off, so we hope you’ll keep it tuned right here.
