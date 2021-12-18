Vikings at Bears: Final injury reports for both teams

The final injury reports for Monday Night Football are in for both the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings. One of these two injury reports is significantly longer than the other one, and if you’re a fan of the Vikings, you’ll be quite happy to see which one is which.

Minnesota Vikings Week 15 Injury Report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Adam Thielen WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable Camryn Bynum S Ankle FP --- --- --- Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder FP FP FP --- Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle LP LP FP --- Eric Kendricks LB Low Back DNP LP FP ---

The Vikings are listing Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday night despite the fact that he did not practice all week. Personally, I’ll be pretty surprised if he’s back out there already. High ankle sprains are notoriously tricky.

Thielen is the only Viking with an injury designation this week. It looks as though Christian Darrisaw is ready to return to the starting lineup after missing the past couple of games. We’ll see what the Vikings do with the offensive line with him returning.

The Vikings still have three active roster players on their COVID-19 list in wide receivers Dan Chisena and Dede Westbrook and running back Alexander Mattison. Mattison is already out for Monday night, but we’ll have to see if either Chisena or Westbrook can produce the necessary negative test results to be back on the field against Chicago.

Chicago Bears Week 15 Injury Report Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Monday Status Xavier Crawford DB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out DeAndre Houston-Carson DB Forearm DNP DNP DNP Out Jason Peters OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Marquise Goodwin WR Foot DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Khyiris Tonga DT Shoulder/Illness DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Akiem Hicks DT Ankle FP FP FP Questionable Roquan Smith LB Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable James Daniels OL Illness DNP FP FP --- Justin Fields QB Left Hand FP FP FP --- Jimmy Graham TE Knee LP LP FP --- Jakeem Grant Sr. WR Illness DNP FP FP --- Khalil Herbert RB Illness DNP FP FP --- Jesper Horsted TE Illness DNP FP FP --- Cole Kmet TE Illness DNP FP FP --- David Montgomery RB Illness DNP FP FP --- Teven Jenkins OT Illness DNP FP FP ---

Three players have already been declared out for the Bears, with two more listed as doubtful and two more as questionable. That’s already enough for an entire Monday night inactive list, and that doesn’t scratch the surface as far as the COVID issues the Bears have going on. They were able to bring defensive tackle Eddie Goldman back from their COVID list, but they still have 12 players listed as being on it as of Saturday night.

OL Larry Borom

DB Artie Burns

WR Isaiah Coulter

QB Andy Dalton

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

S Eddie Jackson

TE Jesse James

LB Sam Kamara

RB Ryan Nall

WR Allen Robinson

OL Elijah Wilkinson

The Bears are amazingly short-handed going into Monday night’s game, so it will be interesting to see what, exactly, the Vikings do in order to make this as close as possible as they’ve done all season.

Those are the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears heading into Monday Night Football at Soldier Field, folks. We’ve got plenty more coverage to bring you of this one before things kick off, so we hope you’ll keep it tuned right here.