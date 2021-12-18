 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Bashaud Breeland’s performance on the field for the Minnesota Vikings throughout the course of the 2021 season had him skating on pretty thin ice. . .or, at least, it should have. In the team’s final practice before their Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears, Breeland did enough to break through.

The Vikings waived Breeland on Saturday, following what numerous sources are reporting as a verbal altercation in practice that got severe enough that GM Rick Spielman had to step in and diffuse things.

Here’s the report from Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

Other reports say that Breeland got into it with players and coaches, and then went back to the locker room, including this from Courtney Cronin of ESPN:

Breeland signed with the Vikings just before the start of Training Camp, and brought a Super Bowl pedigree as he had won a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of years ago. However, that didn’t translate onto the field, as Breeland got beat plenty by opposing receivers and was one of the lowest-graded cornerbacks this season by Pro Football Focus.

With Breeland’s release, the Vikings now have five cornerbacks on the active roster and could end up elevating someone from the practice squad before Monday’s contest at Soldier Field.

Once again, the Vikings have released cornerback Bashaud Breeland following an altercation with teammates and coaches at practice. I’m sure we’ll hear more coming out about this in the next few days.

