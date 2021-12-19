Week 15 NFL Sunday Discussion

The schedule for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season has been shaken up a little bit, but even after all that the Minnesota Vikings still aren’t playing the Chicago Bears until Monday night. Around here, that can mean only one thing.

Yes, it’s yet another RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman, where we can just kick back, relax, and watch the rest of the NFL go on around us.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for this week. FOX has the doubleheader, but with the changes there’s now just one game on the late slate for FOX. We’ll talk about that when we get there. Let’s go through the maps provided by the good folks from 506 Sports.

Early Games on FOX

Late Game on FOX

Because of the schedule shuffling, the only game in the late window for FOX is the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be broadcast nationwide. It’s still being shown on Ch 715 of the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package, but I’m guessing that if you go there you’ll be told it’s on the local affiliate and directed there instead.

Games on CBS (early unless indicated)

With those games out of the way, here’s the schedule for the remainder of Week 15:

The map for the Tuesday Night Games looks like this. Washington/Philadelphia is shown in red, Seattle/Los Angeles is shown in blue. If you have the Sunday Ticket package, both games will be available, otherwise you get the game that your local FOX affiliate is shown to be broadcasting here.

That’s the entirety of the modified schedule for Week 15 in the NFL, folks. If you’re going to be watching the games, come on in and watch it with us!