Bears add two more players to COVID list before Monday Night Football

Heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week, the Chicago Bears’ roster has been absolutely hammered with injuries and COVID issues, and those issues got worse on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears have placed CB Jaylon Johnson and S Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.



The Bears have placed cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on their COVID-19 list, meaning that they now have 14 players on the list. More importantly, from a football standpoint, their entire starting secondary. . .Johnson, Gipson, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Eddie Jackson. . .is on the COVID-19 list.

Chicago will also be without defensive backs Xavier Crawford and DeAndre Houston-Carson, who were ruled out on Saturday with a concussion and a forearm injury, respectively. They’re incredibly short-handed in the secondary, and could end up calling up as many as four defensive backs from the practice squad as COVID elevations for tomorrow night’s game.

All three of the Bears’ primary coordinators are still dealing with the COVID protocols as well. If the Bears have to go with substitutes, former Vikings’ offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. . .yes, he was the team’s OC for 12 games, though most of us have tried to forget that. . .will be Chicago’s offensive coordinator tomorrow night.

On paper, this looks like a game that Minnesota should win, particularly with as hard hit as the Bears have been with injury and COVID issues. However, this is the Vikings. . .deem this to be an easy one at your own risk.