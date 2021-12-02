Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your Thorsday Open Thread, Welcome Aboard.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Vikings work out former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson.

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media from the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday on What Stands Out About Detroit, Nwangwu’s Use on Offense, Injury Updates on Several Players and More.

There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.

League News:

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints.

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.