Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

Justin Jefferson tore up opposing defenses during the month of November for the Minnesota Vikings, and the league has recognized him with yet another significant award.

On Thursday, the NFL named Jefferson as the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for the month of November.

Jefferson had an outstanding month, hauling in 24 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns. Those 464 yards mark the third-highest total that a Vikings’ wide receiver has ever produced in a one-month span, trailing only a couple of seasons by the great Randy Moss (510 yards in a month in 2000 and 473 in a month in 1998).

Speaking of Moss, Jefferson went over the 1,000-yard mark in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, allowing him to join Moss as the only Vikings’ players to eclipse that mark in each of their first two NFL seasons.

For the season, Jefferson has 67 receptions, which is tied for seventh in the NFL, and 1,027 yards, which is good for third in that category. He also has six touchdowns so far in 2021, just one less than he had in his outstanding rookie year.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November!