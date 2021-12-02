Vikings at Lions: Interim injury reports

Thursday brings us the second injury reports of the week for Sunday’s NFL games, and the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are no exception. Both teams have released their interim injury reports, so let’s see which direction everyone is trending in.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring)

S Camryn Bynum (ankle)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (biceps, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Limited Participation

CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) DT Sheldon Richardson (knee)

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (non-injury, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

LB Nick Vigil (ribs, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) DT Armon Watts (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Yeah. . .it’s a bit scary seeing Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr sitting out on Wednesday. Estimates had Kendricks being limited on Wednesday, but he was not out there on Thursday afternoon. Hopefully that trend will reverse itself by Friday’s final injury report.

Also, I had mistakenly listed Bynum as limited on Wednesday’s report, but he’s listed as a DNP.

Detroit Lions

Full Participation

LB Trey Flowers (knee)

CB Bobby Price (shoulder)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder)

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

Limited Participation

DE Michael Brockers (knee)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

OT Penei Sewell (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

WR Trinity Benson (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion)

A handful of upgrades on today’s report for the Lions, with Hodge and Sewell returning to practice on Thursday. You’ll remember Hodge as the player that caught the two-point conversion in the first game between these two teams to give the Lions the lead. Sewell appears to be on track to be back on Sunday as well.

Those are your interim injury reports for the Vikings and the Lions, folks. Final injury reports will drop tomorrow afternoon and we’ll have them right here for you.