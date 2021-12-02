Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 list

One day after designating defensive tackle Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve, the Minnesota Vikings have brought back the guy that they envisioned lining up next to him as well.

The Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. That was the soonest that they could bring him back after he missed 10 days following his bout with COVID.

Tomlinson signed a two-year deal with the Vikings this offseason, and Mike Zimmer undoubtedly had visions of Pierce and Tomlinson clogging the middle of the defense to allow other players to make plays. Unfortunately, the two haven’t lined up next to each other since Week 4 following Pierce’s elbow injury.

With Tomlinson’s activation, the lone player remaining on the Vikings’ COVID-19 list is cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was placed there earlier this week. Peterson could still potentially return for Sunday’s game if he presents two negative tests before the team departs on Saturday, but there hasn’t been any real update on his status yet.

Hopefully, we’ll see both Pierce and Tomlinson (at least) back on the field in Detroit this Sunday afternoon. The Vikings’ run defense hasn’t been great this season, but it would certainly be better with the two big guys in the middle causing havoc. . .something they could use with the issues the team is having across the defensive line as things stand right now.