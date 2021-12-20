It’s been a while since the last time we got to watch the Minnesota Vikings take the field, but that drought will end this evening when the purple make their annual trip to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. This game will now be part of a Monday NFL doubleheader, as it will be preceded by the Cleveland Browns hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that will start at around 4:00 PM Central time.

But that’s not the game that we care about, is it? Let’s get into our game, shall we? Here’s how you can follow along with all of the action tonight.

Television Info

This one’s going to be in prime time, which means a kickoff of around 7:15 PM Central on ESPN. Unfortunately, there won’t be a Manningcast for this one, as it was found that such a thing would violate Peyton and Eli’s rights under the Eighth Amendment.

There’s no map for this one because it’s on ESPN and it’s going to be the only game in town. You either have ESPN or you don’t.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, the American Forces Network will be airing this one LIVE on AFN Sports. Kickoff is scheduled for 0100Z on Tuesday morning, which equates to a 0200L Tuesday morning kickoff for everyone in Central Europe, 0400L Tuesday morning for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 1000L Tuesday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 81 or XM Channel 226. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. There will also be a national feed from Westwood One on SiriusXM NFL Radio, which is Channel 88. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the crew at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this one is going to be led by Scott Novak. This will be the second time this season that the Vikings have seen Novak, and the second time in prime time, as his crew called the Vikings’ 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Halloween night.

Weather Info

As you’d expect for the middle of December on the shores of Lake Michigan, it’s going to be a nippy one out there this evening, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff for this one are going to be just a little bit above freezing and cooling off more as the game wears on. There will also be a breeze out of the northwest at around 10 miles an hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this one has been steadily tilting more towards the Vikings over the course of the week, with the purple now tracking as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 45 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

ESPN doesn’t provide live streaming for their NFL broadcasts, to the best of my knowledge. I don’t even think ESPN+ has it. Since that’s out, you can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings from Soldier Field. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!