Vikings to elevate Tye Smith for Monday Night Football; Chisena, Westbrook still out

We’re about six hours away from the start of Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. We’ve been waiting to see if there have been any changes to the rosters for the Minnesota Vikings or the Chicago Bears, but as of now we have not seen anything of note.

This means that wide receiver/special teamer Dan Chisena and receiver Dede Westbrook will remain sidelined for tonight’s contest, along with running back Alexander Mattison. We knew that Mattison was going to be out as he’s unvaccinated and has to isolate for ten days, but there was hope that Chisena or Westbrook would be able to test out before tonight’s game. As of now, however. . .just before 1 PM Central time. . .we have not received word of that happening.

With those two being out, your wide receiver depth chart appears to be Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborne, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. There’s an outside chance that Adam Thielen will be back for this one as well, but we have not received any indication as to his status at this time.

The team will be elevating cornerback Tye Smith to the 53-man roster tonight, as they’re now a bit short-handed following the Bashaud Breeland situation from this past weekend. They have not announced any wide receivers being elevated to the roster for tonight’s contest, but I believe they still have time to make that decision.

On the Bears’ side, they have not announced any players testing out of the COVID protocol as of now, either. However, they will have the services of defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who the Bears have announced will be available. In the absence of their offensive coordinator, head coach Matt Nagy will be calling the plays for Chicago with former Vikings’ OC John DeFilippo serving in that capacity for the Bears this evening.

If there are any changes or updates, we will make every effort to get them up here as quickly as possible.