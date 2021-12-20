Vikings elevate Myron Mitchell, Myles Dorn for Monday Night Football

We briefly mentioned that the Minnesota Vikings were promoting cornerback Tye Smith to the main roster in advance of tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and now the team is bringing up two more players to fill spots as well.

The team has announced that they are promoting safety Myles Dorn and wide receiver Myron Mitchell to the 53-man roster for tonight’s contest. Dorn and Mitchell, along with Smith, are classed as COVID-19 replacements.

Dorn has been on the active roster a couple of times this season, but this will be the first elevation of the season for Mitchell. Mitchell, who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham this offseason, spent camp with the Vikings and has been on the practice squad all season. He caught three passes for 32 yards in the preseason and also had a two-point conversion in the preseason finale against Kansas City.

The Vikings, from all reports, still intend to have Adam Thielen test out his injured ankle tonight to see whether or not he’s going to be able to play. If he is unable to go, Mitchell will serve as the #4 receiver for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

We’re a little more than three hours away from kickoff in Chicago, and we’ll be bringing you anything that breaks between now and then, including the inactives approximately ninety minutes before kickoff.