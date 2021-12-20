Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Key information and first quarter discussion

We haven’t done this for a week and a half, but the moment is finally here and we are finally ready to be hurt again.

This week, the Minnesota Vikings make their lone Monday Night Football appearance of the 2021 NFL season as they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. The Vikings need a win in this one to at least try to keep pace in the playoff hunt, while the Bears have been hit by a lot of injury and COVID issues over the past week.

Here’s everything you need to know for tonight.

Date and Time: Monday, 20 December 2021, 7:15 PM Central time

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Television Coverage: ESPN. Like, literally, everywhere.

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 811, XM Channel 226, Sirius and XM Channel 88 SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -7, Over/Under 46.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 17

Three Keys

1) Handle the Bears’ front seven - The Bears are way, way undermanned in the secondary because of COVID, so the key to getting anything done offensively is to stop the Bears’ defensive front. They have some very good players there, including Akiem Hicks, who has ruined several games for the Minnesota offense all by himself. If the Vikings can handle the front of the Bears’ defense, there should be plenty of plays to be made on the back half.

2) Make life miserable for Justin Fields - This is the first look that the Vikings will get at Fields this year after there was much speculation that the team was trying to move up to draft him this April. He’s had his struggles this year, and the Vikings should be able to continue to make his life miserable if they can keep the Bears behind the chains. That means slowing down the Chicago run game, which has presented problems in the past.

3) Wear the right shoes - This sounds like a silly one, but honestly. . .how many times have we seen this team go into a cold-weather game and have trouble keeping their footing? It’s going to be cold at Soldier Field tonight and if the Vikings aren’t completely ready to go on defense, they’re going to end up having problems no matter who the Bears are lining up on the other side.

With that, ladies and gentlemen, let’s get ready for some football! We’ll have a new Open Thread at the start of each quarter, so keep an eye out for that and keep the discussion moving along accordingly.

Hopefully we can all get together again in about three hours or so and celebrate the Vikings getting back to .500. Yes. . .again.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!