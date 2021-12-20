Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter has come to an end at Soldier Field, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 7-0.

The Bears won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, giving the Minnesota offense the ball first. After Kene Nwangwu returned the kick to the Minnesota 22, Kirk Cousins and the offense went to work. The Vikings picked up one first down on the drive, but Cousins’ long pass for Tyler Conklin fell incomplete and Minnesota punted it away.

Chicago’s offense then went three-and-out, and the Vikings got good field position near midfield to start their next possession. The Vikings finally found Justin Jefferson on this possession, hitting him to convert a third down into Bears territory. Jefferson finished the drive as well, as Cousins found him for a 12-yard touchdown on another third down play to take the early lead. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and the Vikings were up 7-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Chicago took over and got to midfield quickly behind their running game, as David Montgomery and Jakeem Grant each picked up solid yardage. But, the Bears ran a keeper with Justin Fields and he was stripped by Cameron Dantzler with Anthony Barr recovering the loose ball for Minnesota!

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Chicago 24-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter in Chicago, and the Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play from Soldier Field!