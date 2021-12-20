Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

It’s halftime of Monday Night Football at Soldier Field, and your Minnesota Vikings still have a 7-point lead over the Chicago Bears at 10-3.

Minnesota started the second quarter with the ball and pushed down to the Chicago 12-yard line, but Kirk Cousins was sacked for the second time on the evening, this time by Robert Quinn. The Vikings settled for a field goal from Greg Joseph, who connected from 37 yards out to extend Minnesota’s lead to 10-0.

The Bears got a big play on their next drive, as Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney for a big 31-yard pass that moved Chicago to the Minnesota 27-yard line. But, the Bears turned it over again, this time courtesy of a fumble by David Montgomery that was recovered by Sheldon Richardson for the second turnover of the night!

Sheldon Richardson strips David Montgomery in the red zone, falls on the ball, and convinces Mike Zimmer to challenge the call after the officials missed the turnover pic.twitter.com/ow3LcUsBgQ — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 21, 2021

Unfortunately, the Vikings turned the turnover into a three-and-out and punted the ball back to Chicago, who started their next possession from their own 35. Chicago once again marched into Minnesota territory and found themselves at the Vikings’ 13-yard line at the two-minute warning. D.J. Wonnum then took Fields down for a big sack, and the Bears settled for a 34-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to cut the Minnesota lead to 10-3.

On the ensuing two-minute drive, Kirk Cousins threw what might have been the worst interception of his career, as he was trying to hit Justin Jefferson, but Jefferson got literally tackled during the route, resulting in an interception for Deon Bush. Fortunately, the Vikings managed to avoid giving up more points when Dalvin Tomlinson partially blocked the Santos field goal attempt, causing it to come up short.

That’s how we go into the locker room, with the Vikings leading the Bears at halftime by a score of 10-3 on Monday Night Football. Come on in and join us for the third quarter!