Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Alright, everyone, throw those four fingers way up above your heads once again, because we’re headed to the final quarter of play at Soldier Field with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 17-3.

The Bears got the ball first, and the Vikings allowed them some yardage, but then erased most of it with the second sack of the night for D.J. Wonnum, who took Justin Fields down for a 14-yard loss. After the punt, the Vikings pushed into Chicago territory thanks to a couple of personal foul penalties on the Bears. . .at least one of which was a bit questionable at best. Minnesota then concluded the drive with the first National Football League touchdown for Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins for the score and a 17-3 Minnesota lead.

The Bears then went three-and-out again with the help of another personal foul penalty, but Pat O’Donnell’s punt was huge, as he blasted it 72 yards to put the Vikings inside their own 5-yard line. Jordan Berry’s punt on the next possession was partially blocked by the Bears, setting them up with excellent field position at the Minnesota 30-yard line.

But, the Vikings’ defense stood up again, as the Bears went for it on a 4th-and-1 and rolled Fields out to his right for. . .something. And he got taken down by D.J. Wonnum again, his third sack of the game, on a play that was basically doomed from the start for a turnover on downs.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings are looking at a 3rd-and-9 from their own 24-yard line.

Fifteen minutes remain in this one, folks, with the Vikings holding a 17-3 lead over the Bears. Can the purple hold on and get back to .500? Come watch the thrilling conclusion with us!