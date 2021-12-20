Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about an hour and a half away from kickoff at Soldier Field in Chicago, and both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have put together their inactive lists for tonight’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

G Wyatt Davis

QB Kellen Mond

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

I’m not sure if we really should have expected Thielen to play in this one, given the state of the Bears’ secondary. This gives him another week to rest up for what’s going to be a tough matchup against Los Angeles at U.S. Bank Stadium the day after Christmas.

Christian Darrisaw will resume his role as the starting left tackle, with Oli Udoh heading to the bench as the Vikings stick with Garrett Bradbury at center and Mason Cole at right guard.

Chicago Bears

DB Xavier Crawford (concussion)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)

OT Jason Peters (ankle)

DT Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness)

Chicago has an abbreviated inactive list as well because of their COVID issues. Crawford and Peters had already been declared out for this one, while Goodwin and Tonga had been listed as doubtful. The Bears had also declared cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson out of this one as well.

Both defensive tackle/Viking killer Akiem Hicks and linebacker Roquan Smith will be active for the home side tonight after being listed as questionable on their final injury report.

Those are your inactive lists for tonight’s contest, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our discussion thread for the first quarter up and running approximately an hour before kickoff, around 6:15 PM Central time.