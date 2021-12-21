Vikings open as home underdogs against Rams in Week 16

Week 15 of the National Football League season is in the books for the Minnesota Vikings, and now they have a tough three-game stretch in front of them to finish the regular season. That starts with a tilt against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and to get things started they’re coming in as a home underdog.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have opened the week as a 3-point underdog to the Rams. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 49 points, which seems a little high given the way the Vikings’ offense performed last night, but maybe something will click between now and then.

The Rams will be coming off of a shorter than normal week, as they will host the Seattle Seahawks tonight in one of the games that were moved due to COVID concerns. Whether this works to the Vikings’ advantage in any way remains to be seen, but it can’t be a help to the Rams to have one less day to prepare to come to Minnesota.

Both the Rams and the Vikings are currently part of the NFC playoff chase, with the Rams now back in play for the NFC West title after Arizona’s recent stumbles. So, both teams will have plenty to play for in this one, it appears.

We’ll be keeping track of the betting lines and everything else connected to this game throughout the course of the week.