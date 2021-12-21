Victory over Bears pushes Vikings back into NFC playoff picture

Thanks to their 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football last night, your Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoff picture in the NFC.

For at least the next few hours.

Minnesota’s win at Soldier Field has pushed them back into the #7 seed in the NFC playoffs, but it’s possible that they will be back out of the playoff picture again after tonight’s two COVID-delayed games play out.

The game that Vikings fans are focused on as far as that’s concerned is the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. If Washington wins this evening, they will jump back over the Vikings for the #7 spot based on a superior conference record. A win over Philadelphia would give Washington a 6-3 record in the NFC, while the Vikings have a 5-4 mark in the conference.

If Philadelphia should win, Minnesota would stay in the #7 position. Because both teams would have a 5-4 conference record, things would move to the “common opponents” tiebreaker, where the Vikings have an advantage and would stay ahead of the Eagles for that final playoff berth.

After tonight. . .barring a tie. . .the NFC will have three teams at 7-7 with three games to go, with the winner of tonight’s Washington/Philadelphia game joining the Vikings and New Orleans with that same record. If the Vikings can stay in that #7 spot, they’ll control their own destiny. . .if they keep winning, nobody can push them out of there. But, at this point, I think we should know better than to expect that sort of thing to happen, so there’s going to be plenty of scoreboard watching to be done over the final three weeks of the season.